Left Menu

Attacker detonates explosive device in Moscow, killing police officer and himself

An unidentified assailant detonated an explosive device next to a patrol vehicle in Moscow early Tuesday, killing himself and a police officer, and leaving two other officers injured, officials said. It said the assailant approached a traffic police vehicle and detonated an explosive device, killing an officer on the spot and injuring two others, who were hospitalised.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 06:12 IST
Attacker detonates explosive device in Moscow, killing police officer and himself
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An unidentified assailant detonated an explosive device next to a patrol vehicle in Moscow early Tuesday, killing himself and a police officer, and leaving two other officers injured, officials said. The attack happened minutes after midnight near the Savyolovsky Train Station in the Russian capital's downtown, according to Moscow's branch of the Interior Ministry. It said the assailant approached a traffic police vehicle and detonated an explosive device, killing an officer on the spot and injuring two others, who were hospitalised. Russia's Investigative Committee said it has launched a probe into the attack. It didn't name the assailant or give any information about his possible motives or any further details. The attack came on the day marking the fourth anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted from Venezuela amnesty law, lawmaker says

UPDATE 2-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted from Venezuela amnesty law, law...

 Global
2
Rajasthan government transfers 21 IPS officers

Rajasthan government transfers 21 IPS officers

 India
3
US Coast Guard removes swastika from training center, launches inquiry

US Coast Guard removes swastika from training center, launches inquiry

 Global
4
Preferential US chip tariffs will not change, Taiwan says

Preferential US chip tariffs will not change, Taiwan says

Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026