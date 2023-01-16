Left Menu

Ensure quality, hygienic food at notified eateries: Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation MD

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:25 IST
Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation officials have been directed to conduct surprise checks on notified dhabas serving passengers travelling by state-run buses following feedback regarding food quality at a few eateries.

Several dhabas and restaurants serve passengers travelling on Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation buses, both inside and outside the state.

Regional managers of the state-run service have been instructed to conduct surprise checks following passenger complaints regarding poor food quality at a few eateries notified by the corporation, Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation Managing Director Sandeep Kumar said on Monday.

Mayur Dhaba near Ambala has already been blacklisted following feedback on poor-quality food and the high rates charged, according to a statement issued here.

Directions are also being issued to ensure that the eatery owners maintain cleanliness and display the rate chart of the food being served. It is the department's duty to make sure that people who travel by state transport buses get hygienic food at reasonable rates, Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

