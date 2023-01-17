PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK government's anti-strike bill trashes civil liberties, says Labour UK worker shortfall due to Brexit curbs estimated at 330,000

UK tax billions go uncollected as staff tackle COVID fraud and Brexit UK PM Rishi Sunak in constitutional clash with Sturgeon over gender reform bill

Overview UK's Labour party on Monday accused the government of trashing centuries-old civil liberties as ministers put forward new legislation in parliament that would blunt the impact of industrial action by public sector workers.

The post-Brexit UK economy is facing a shortfall of more than 3,00,000 workers after ending free movement of labour with the EU, according to a new estimate by leading researchers. Billions of pounds of tax has been left uncollected in the UK as almost 2,300 HM Revenue & Customs tax compliance staff were transferred to work on Brexit and Covid-19 schemes.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was locked in a constitutional clash with Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon on Monday after the government moved to block legislation passed by the Scottish parliament. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

