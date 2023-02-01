Airbus and Qatar Airways settle A350 dispute
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 22:25 IST
Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over the degraded surface of grounded A350 jets, Airbus said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial.
The "amicable settlement" ends a bitter dispute over the safety of corrosion left exposed by cracked paint, which had led Airbus to revoke dozens of jet orders from the Gulf airline.
Airbus said the deal was not an admission of liability by either party, both of whom would move forward as partners. Reuters reported earlier that a deal could be reached on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gulf
- Qatar Airways
- A350
- Airbus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's engagement with Gulf region historic, says senior Omani editor
Lucknow building collapse: Sorrow engulfs families of those feared trapped under debris
Calm James Vince has been pivotal to Gulf Giants impressive start at ILT20, says Head Coach Andy Flower
Fog engulfs North India, visibility reduces to zero in Bhatinda, Agra
China foreign minister seeks China-Gulf free trade zone 'as soon as possible'