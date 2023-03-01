Left Menu

YS Aviations Group signs MoU with HT Group at the Airlines Economics Growth Frontier Conference

India's leading asset management company, YS Aviations Group and HT Group global have signed an MoU and entered into a partnership to explore new opportunities in the aviation asset management segment within India and across the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:50 IST
Standing from Left to Right, Ravinutala Srinivasa Rao, Technical Advisor, YS Aviations, Bob Zhu, Managing Director, HT Group and Mohammad Sadik Director & CEO, YS Aviations. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading asset management company, YS Aviations Group and HT Group global have signed an MoU and entered into a partnership to explore new opportunities in the aviation asset management segment within India and across the world. YS Aviations, with a presence in India and UAE has done more than 200 asset management projects worldwide. They have dealt with Aviation Trading Brokerage, Aviation Consultancy, Aircraft Spare Parts & Components Trading, and Aircraft Exports & Legal Assistance and has now widened their horizon by singing an MoU with the HT Group at the Airlines Economics Growth Frontier Conference held at Delhi.

HT Group is a top tier Aviation Asset and Investment management company developed from previously asset management of Part 21, CAMO and PTF solution with a presence in Ireland, Shanghai and Singapore. The MoU was signed between Mohammad Sadik, Director & CEO, YS Aviations and Bob Zhu, Managing Director, HT Group.

Commenting on the MoU, Mohammad Sadik Director & CEO, YS Aviations said, "We are excited to partner with the HT Group. HT Group is a top tier Aviation Asset and Investment management company globally and this partnership will not only help us enhance our presence but also provide CAMO & Part21 support to YS Aviations team." Bob Zhu, Managing Director, HT Group said, "We are confident that this partnership will be a success and will provide world-class aviation assessment services to our clients."

YS Aviations will also support sourcing local available aviation assets in India to assist HT asset investment portfolio. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

