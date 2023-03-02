WhatsApp says it has features to ensure users' privacy is protected at all times

Social messaging platform WhatsApp has said it has features to ensure user's privacy is protected at all times, including securing all messages with default end-to-end encryption. The company on Thursday said this was in line with the firm's theme for International Women's Day -- DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. The company said the features which were announced on Thursday were 'Choose Who You Talk To', 'More control over the privacy of your messages', 'Group privacy settings to ensure a safe messaging experience', 'Always be in control of your online information' and 'Safeguard your account privacy'.

Choose who you talk to: According to the statement, WhatsApp provides a simple way for users to 'block and report' the account to WhatsApp. Blocked contacts or numbers will no longer be able to call you or send you messages. More control over the privacy of your messages: Users want more control and privacy over their conversations and for that WhatsApp multiple features like disappearing messages that vanish within twenty-four hours, seven days or 90 days after the time they are sent, depending on the duration users select or how users want to view once to share photos and videos without leaving a permanent digital record. Users can also enable screenshot blocking for view once messages for an added layer of protection just to be on the safe side.

Group privacy settings to ensure a safe messaging experience: WhatsApp's privacy setting and group invite system allow users to decide who can add them to groups, increasing user privacy and preventing people from adding you to groups you don't want to be a part of. If users find yourself in a group chat that's not for them, they can choose to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone, according to the statement from WhatsApp. Always be in control of your online information: On WhatsApp, users can control their personal details such as - Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, Status, and who sees it by selecting who gets access to their online information - everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. Users can also control online presence by selecting who can and can't see when they're online, for the times they want to check WhatsApp privately.

Safeguard your account privacy: WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying their WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)