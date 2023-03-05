MP: Woman dies, 15 injured as bus falls off culvert

One woman died and 15 persons were injured after a private passenger bus they were travelling in fell off a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Baigram village in the afternoon, an official said. ''The bus coming to Indore from Khandwa fell off a culvert after its driver lost control over it,'' Simrol police station in-charge Mohan Singh said.

A woman passenger sitting in the front seat died on the spot while 15 others were injured, he said.

According to Singh, the condition of three of the injured persons is critical and they have been referred to the M Y Hospital in Indore for treatment.

