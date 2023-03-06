BSF nabs 2 Iranian nationals along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

The Border Security Force (BSF) late Monday evening apprehended two Iranian nationals at Munabao in Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan international border, official sources said.

The two foreigners were accompanied by an Indian taxi driver and, as per preliminary information gathered by central security agencies, they started from Mumbai around four days ago for Hyderabad in Telangana but wrongly locked on GPS the Pakistani city with the same name located in the Sindh province.

A BSF party intercepted the two, Jahangir Razaei (48) and 48-year-old woman Sara Razdan Joo, apart from the Indian driver Akbar Ali while they were moving in the Munabao area in the border town of Barmer in Rajasthan.

A team of central security and intelligence agencies are questioning them following which they may be handed over to the local police, the sources said.

As per preliminary information, the two foreigners arrived in India in November last year and their visa had now expired.

A purported letter issued by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in Delhi has been recovered from them which declares them asylum seekers with a validity till December, 2023, the sources said.

