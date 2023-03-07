Maha: Leopard found dead on goods train in Chandrapur

A carcass of a leopard was found on the engine of a goods train in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a senior forest official said.

The carcass was discovered by railway officials on the train that arrived at a railway siding in Ghugus town under Chandrapur forest range, the official said.

The leopard might have climbed on the train's engine and could have come in contact with a high-tension electric wire and died, range forest officer Rahul Karekar said.

''Personnel from the forest department and railways removed the carcass of a four-year-old leopard from the engine. It was shifted to Transit Treatment Centre, Chandrapur, for autopsy,'' he said.

