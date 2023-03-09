Tekno Point/DEPT appoints Kallool Medhi as VP Solution Consulting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tekno Point/DEPT®, an award-winning Adobe Solution Partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kallool Medhi, as the company's Vice President of Solution Consulting. In this role, Kallool will be responsible for leading and growing the company's solution consulting team to support the needs of its clients to make the most of their Adobe investments. Kallool brings a wealth of experience, having spent more than 17 years in the technology industry and donning various leadership roles. Prior to joining Tekno Point/DEPT®, Kallool served as Partner Innovation Lead for APAC at Adobe, where he was responsible to drive joint GTMs through innovative offerings on the Adobe Experience Cloud platform.

"We are thrilled to have Kallool join our team," said Yash Mody, CTO of Tekno Point/DEPT®. "His expertise in building innovative solutions for enterprises around Adobe Experience Cloud, combined with his proven track record of bringing these to market will be invaluable. We look forward to his leadership in also scaling our capabilities across the Adobe portfolio." As the new Vice President of Solution Consulting, Kallool will be responsible for overseeing the solution consulting team, managing the development of strategic client solutions, and ensuring that Tekno Point/DEPT® remains at the forefront of innovation in the Digital Experience space.

"Tekno Point/DEPT®'s deep technical expertise on Adobe stack, backed by sound domain knowledge of customers' business, ability to move fast, flawless execution, and demonstrating the ability to do the same repeatedly is something that I had observed closely and always admired," said Kallool. "Besides that, my wonderful past collaboration experience with Himanshu, Yash, and Saurabh has made the decision to join Tekno Point/DEPT®, an absolute no-brainer for me."

Kallool holds a Bachelors of Engineering degree in Computer Science from Gauhati University, India and has multiple certifications on the Adobe Experience Cloud stack. Tekno Point/DEPT® is an award-winning market leader in helping brands deliver personalized customer experiences that change with the speed of business - at scale. Tekno Point enables business, digital and IT leaders to deliver faster time to market & accelerate continuous innovation driven by in-depth analytics and hyper-personalization capabilities.

Tekno Point/DEPT® in-house API accelerators help brands expand the possibilities to deliver a truly omnichannel experience to their consumers. Topmost brands across industries in Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, NBFC, Retail & Manufacturing - Paints, Tyres, Cement rely on us to derive the best value from their Adobe investments. Tekno Point has successfully helped such enterprises with over 20+ Adobe Stack Implementations in the last 3 years.

