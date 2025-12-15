Thailand to hold elections on Feb 8, local media reports
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:07 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand will hold elections on February 8, according to multiple local media reports on Monday, including from public broadcaster Thai PBS, broadcaster PPTV and digital outlet Prachathai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PPTV
- Thai PBS
- Thailand
- Prachathai