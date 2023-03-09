Left Menu

China opposes Dutch plans on chip export restrictions -Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:53 IST
China opposes Dutch plans on chip export restrictions -Chinese foreign ministry
Beijing resolutely opposes Dutch plans for new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology that could affect China, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning said China has lodged representations to the Netherlands in response to a question at a regular press briefing.

