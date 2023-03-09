Left Menu

China opposes Dutch plan to curb chip exports - Chinese ministry

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, asked about the Dutch decision at a regular media briefing, said China had lodged representations with the Netherlands. "We are firmly opposed to the Netherlands' usage of administrative means to intervene and limit normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch companies," Mao said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:34 IST
China opposes Dutch plan to curb chip exports - Chinese ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China is opposed to a Dutch plan for restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it planned new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining a U.S. effort to curb chip exports to the world second-biggest economy. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, asked about the Dutch decision at a regular media briefing, said China had lodged representations with the Netherlands.

"We are firmly opposed to the Netherlands' usage of administrative means to intervene and limit normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch companies," Mao said. The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023