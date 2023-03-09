Left Menu

REC board okays Rs 1.2 lakh cr market borrowing programme for 2023-24

Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 9, 2023, inter-alia approved the market borrowing programme under different debt instruments for the financial year 2023-24, a BSE filing stated.REC will borrow Rs 1,20,000 crore from the market during 2023-24, which includes various types of bonds and loans Rs 1,05,000 crore, short-term loans Rs 10,000 crore and commercial papers Rs 5,000 crore, it added.

State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd board on Thursday approved Rs 1,20,000 crore market borrowing programme for 2023-24 in its meeting. ''Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 9, 2023, inter-alia approved the market borrowing programme under different debt instruments for the financial year 2023-24,'' a BSE filing stated.

REC will borrow Rs 1,20,000 crore from the market during 2023-24, which includes various types of bonds and loans (Rs 1,05,000 crore), short-term loans (Rs 10,000 crore) and commercial papers (Rs 5,000 crore), it added. The proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 will be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions, it stated.

