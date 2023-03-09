Left Menu

Air traffic controllers: DGCA extends deadline for watch duty time limitation norms till Jun 9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aviation regulator DGCA has extended the deadline for the implementation of watch duty time limitations and rest requirement norms for air traffic controllers till June 9 amid a shortage of air traffic controllers, according to sources.

The decision follows requests made by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), which had sought an extension to the exemption to CAR on 'Watch duty time limitations and rest requirements of Air Traffic Control Officers (ATCOs) engaged in air traffic services'.

CAR refers to Civil Aviation Requirements.

The deadline for the implementation of the norms has been extended to June 9, according to a communication.

The CAR was to come into force this month.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the deadline has been extended.

While extending the deadline, the watchdog has also asked the AAI to submit the roadmap and action plan with respect to implementing the CAR at all ATS stations on or before June 9, the communication said.

The sources said the extension was sought due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Under the proposed CAR, air traffic controllers have to be given stipulated mandatory rest periods, and with shortage, it would be difficult for the stations to implement the requirements, they added.

Currently, there are more than 800 vacancies for air traffic controllers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

