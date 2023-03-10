Two killed in road crash in UP

Two youths were killed while another was seriously injured in a road accident here, police said on Friday. Sumit (19), Ayush Singh Rathore (20) and Neeraj Gupta (19) fell off a pickup vehicle and were crushed by a truck coming from behind, Inspector-in-charge Dinesh Prakash Pandey said.

While Sumit and Ayush died on the spot, Neeraj was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

