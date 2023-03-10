Left Menu

HAL declares second interim dividend for its investors

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Friday declared the second interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for its investors for the financial year 2022-23.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Friday declared the second interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for its investors for the financial year 2022-23. The first interim dividend too was reportedly Rs 20 per share.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings. The record date is March 20, 2023, HAL said in the regulatory filing. The record date is set to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for payment of the dividend.

The date on which the announced interim dividend will be paid was not mentioned in the regulatory filing. Separately, earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence signed agreements, worth Rs 9,900 crore, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft and three cadet training ships, respectively. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

