Soon UCBs to have SRO in National Urban Coop Finance & Development Corpn

About 1,500 urban cooperative banks (UCBs) will finally have a self-regulatory body in soon-to-be operationalised National Urban Cooperative Finance & Development Corporation, which will act as a single window to upgrade all member banks onto a single core banking platform and their quasi-regulator.

The umbrella organisation will get operationalised shortly after it closes the first equity raising of Rs 100 crore out of the mandated Rs 300 crore, after which it will seek a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) licence from the Reserve Bank, Raja Debnath, an advisor to the NUCFDC board and a managing partner at technology startup Cogence Labs, told PTI.

The fund will be raised from the member banks and used to run the National Urban Cooperative Finance & Development Corporation (NUCFDC) secretariat and also to pay initially for the tech stack development, he added.

The NUCFDC will be set up as a non-deposit-taking NBFC, and UCBs may subscribe to its capital on a voluntary basis. It will be governed by a board, comprising independent directors, whose appointment will have to be approved by the RBI. Once operationalised, the NUCFDC will charge a fee from banks for using the core banking platform and another revenue model will be the annual membership fee, which will be based on the size of each member, Debanth said.

The NUCFDC was incorporated in 2020 by the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB), the apex promotional body of UCBs and credit societies, to drive the country's largest financial inclusion initiative by digitally transforming the 1500-odd UCBs, which together have a network of over 11,000 branches, serving more than 50 million customers. He said already over 100 UCBs, including the largest among them Saraswat Cooperative Bank, Cosmos Cooperative Bank, Kalupur Commercial Cooperative Bank, Janata Sahakari Bank, Surat Peoples Cooperative Bank, Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank, and Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank among others, have already joined the NUCFDC.

The NUCFDC will be the country's largest digital transformation initiative for cooperative banks and aims to bring together and digitally transform all UCBs so that they can increase their financial inclusion outreach.

One of the key objectives of the SRO is to bring all UCBs onto a single technology stack, offering them the best-in-class banking and non-banking products, and setting up shared service centres for the sector, which will collectively go a long way in furthering financial inclusion. This in turn will bring transparency, corporate governance and a younger clientele to the UCB sector, Debanath said. After getting the licence, the NUCFDC will raise another Rs 200 crore from domestic and global financial institutions like the World Bank arm IFC and impact investors by December and aims to operationalise the first UCB on its technology and services stack by July 2024, he said. According to Jyotindra Mehta, Chairman of the NUCFDC and also of the NAFCUB, the fact that the first members are the largest UCBs is a clear endorsement that even the larger banks are committed to the cooperative movement and cooperation within the sector. The NUCFDC is a culmination of years of collaborative work by NAFCUB with the Reserve Bank, and will stand for transparent and secure banking services, Mehta added.

It will strengthen the UCB sector and equip them with the necessary toolkit so that they can continue to serve their 50 million-plus customers. With the aggregation, customers will get to access digital banking platforms, as currently 90 per cent of UCBs do not have approval from the RBI for digital banking as their IT systems and security are not robust. Customers will be able to access any banking product even if their primary UCB does not provide it, as long as that product is being offered by any other UCB. For the UCBs, this allows them access to cheaper sources of funds through external commercial borrowings, letters of credit and bank guarantees, and foreign exchange and also get access to niche products as NUCFDC will enable them with modern third-party products like credit cards, bancassurance and wealth management services, apart from MSME focused trade finance.

The country has 1,544 scheduled UCBs, of them 54 are multi-state UCBs, 34 are single-state UCBs, and 20 are non-scheduled ones and the rest are single-state scheduled cooperative banks.

As much as 72 per cent of UCBs are in just four states -- Maharashtra (897), Gujarat (232), Karnataka (140) and Tamil Nadu (84), and have deposits of USD 49.6 billion. According to Gautam Thakur, Chairman of Saraswat Cooperative Bank, this umbrella organisation will serve as a common platform, providing the benefits of scale to smaller UCBs, through its network apart from getting the added advantages of cross liquidity, capital support, stability and regulatory comfort.

Milind Kale, Chairman of Cosmos Cooperative Bank, is of the view that this initiative will improve UCBs' operational and financial health and will be a long-term solution to make UCBs more resilient to the changing banking environment and boost public confidence in them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)