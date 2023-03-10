WRAPUP 3-SVB exploring sale as crisis triggers global banking rout

SVB Financial Group's was exploring options, including a sale, after its efforts to raise capital through a stock sale failed, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as a crisis at the tech-heavy lender rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks.

Shares of SVB were halted on Friday after tumbling as much as 66% earlier in premarket trading. SVB, which does business as Silicon Valley Bank, was not immediately available for comment.

The brutal rout in the lender's stock which began on Thursday spilled over into other U.S. and European banks, with the episode spreading concern about hidden risks in the sector and its vulnerability to the rising cost of money. The S&P 500 banks index dropped 4.2% on Friday after a 6.6% decline on Thursday, while the KBW Regional Banking index was down 5.3%.

Europe's STOXX banking index fell almost 5%, set for its biggest one-day slide since March 2022, with declines for most major lenders, including HSBC, down 6.1%, and Deutsche Bank, down 9.2%. The problems at SVB underscore how a campaign by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation by ending the era of cheap money is exposing vulnerabilities in the market. The technology sector has been hit hard in the past few months and stress has appeared in other corners of the market as rates rise.

On Friday, the U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in February

, likely ensuring that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for longer. "The volatility we are seeing among some of the banks is a reminder that sharp increases in interest rates will increase areas of fragility," said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.

The crisis at SVB started earlier this week when the bank, which lends heavily to tech startups, launched a share sale to shore up its balance sheet after selling a portfolio consisting mostly of U.S. Treasuries at a loss. Sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday that some startups had advised their founders to pull out their money from SVB as a precautionary measure.

UNREALIZED LOSSES Banks typically invest heavily in government bonds, in particular those of their home country. Rising interest rates have caused the price of such bonds to fall, feeding investor concerns that other banks might also be vulnerable.

Earlier this month, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said U.S. banks faced a total of about $620 billion in unrealized losses on their securities holdings at the end of 2022. But banking experts said SVB's issues were unique and the worries about the broader sector were not warranted.

"The knee-jerk reaction in the market to this risk event looks overdone. But rising costs of deposits and possible deposit withdrawals are likely to pressure sector earnings," Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note. Even so, some banks felt the need to reassure the market, issuing statements of the kind not seen since the financial crisis. Commerzbank, one of Germany's largest banks, for example, played down any threat from SVB, saying it did not see "a corresponding risk for us".

"The market is treating this as a potential contagion risk," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London. Global borrowing costs have risen at the fastest pace in decades over the last year as the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. rates by 450 basis points from near zero, while the European Central Bank hiked the euro zone's by 300 bps.

Other parts of Europe and many developing economies have done even more. Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst at Markets.com, said that the SVB episode could be the "straw that breaks the camel's back" for banks after worries about ever higher interest rates and a fragile U.S. economy.

(Writing By John O'Donnell, Noor Zainab Hussain and Paritosh Bansal; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant, Jo Mason, Marc Jones, Iain Withers and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Toby Chopra)

