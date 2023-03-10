Left Menu

Aviation included in amended EU green classification - document

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:54 IST
Parts of the aviation sector could be included in an updated version of the EU's green taxonomy, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

Aviation leasing, manufacturing, passenger and freight flights are included in the draft, which is not yet public and was first obtained by French publication Contexte. Their inclusion could help the sector receive more climate-friendly financing.

The document outlines the sector's activities that could be considered as "contributing substantially to climate change mitigation."

