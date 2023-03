BRIEF-UK's Unite Union: 200 Offshore Workers to Strike Over Pay at UK Continental Shelf Platforms

UK'S UNITE: * ACTION TO SHUTDOWN DOZENS OF PLATFORMS AND OPERATORS INCLUDING SHELL AND BP

* SAYS 200 SPARROWS OFFSHORE SERVICES WORKERS WILL TAKE IMMINENT STRIKE ACTION POTENTIALLY SHUTTING DOWN DOZENS OF PLATFORMS IN THE UK CONTINENTAL SHELF (UKCS) * SAYS STRIKE ACTION WILL HIT BP'S ANDREW, CLAIR, CLAIR RIDGE, ETAP, GLEN LYON AND MUNGO INSTALLATIONS FROM 29 MARCH -7 JUNE IN A SERIES OF 24, 48 AND 72-HOUR STOPPAGES RELATED: Offshore crews to strike on BP's North Sea installations, says Unite

