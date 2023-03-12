Maha: Six dead in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana

Six persons were killed after their car met with an accident on Sunday morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident took place at 8am at Shivni Pisa village when the car, with 13 occupants, was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon here, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad told PTI.

''The driver of the car lost control, after which the vehicle hit a road barrier and overturned. Six of the car's occupants, comprising a man, four women and a girl, have died. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad for treatment,'' the SP said.

Earlier, some officials had cited a tyre burst as the prima facie cause of the accident, though they had added more details were awaited from the site.

