Six persons were killed after their car met with an accident on Sunday morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtras Buldhana district, a police official said.The accident took place at 8am at Shivni Pisa village when the car, with 13 occupants, was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon here, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad told PTI.The driver of the car lost control, after which the vehicle hit a road barrier and overturned.

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:16 IST
Maha: Six dead in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six persons were killed after their car met with an accident on Sunday morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident took place at 8am at Shivni Pisa village when the car, with 13 occupants, was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon here, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad told PTI.

''The driver of the car lost control, after which the vehicle hit a road barrier and overturned. Six of the car's occupants, comprising a man, four women and a girl, have died. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad for treatment,'' the SP said.

Earlier, some officials had cited a tyre burst as the prima facie cause of the accident, though they had added more details were awaited from the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

