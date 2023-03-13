Shriram Finance Interest Rates Continue to remain competitive in the Fixed Deposit Market

According to Kuvera's research, nearly half of the 1.6 million investors revealed they preferred Fixed Deposits (FDs) when they wanted money within 3 years with safety. This would represent 44% of the survey's overall respondents. To beat inflation, another 23% chose to store their emergency cash in FDs. Y.S. Chakravarti, MD and CEO of Shriram Finance states that, "The fixed deposit continues to be the instrument with the highest level of stability because the depositor is always guaranteed the maturity amount and does not run the danger of losing the principal amount. Since it is independent of the market, one can also choose to receive interest payments on a regular basis from fixed deposits. Senior citizens can also benefit from greater interest rates offered by fixed-deposit plans, along with the special senior citizen interest benefit of 0.50%p.a. Investing in a fixed deposit can prove to be ideal as it helps them during their retirement years while also guaranteeing the security of their invested funds." Shriram Finance also offers a special interest benefit of 0.10%p.a. for women depositors in their endeavour towards encouraging women depositors take control of their own Finances.

Trusted by millions of customers, Shriram Fixed Deposit is the one of the safest investment option with attractive interest rates. Addressing the key factor that the Shriram Fixed Deposit has a higher credit-quality rating accredited by ICRA as "[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)"and "IND AA+/Stable" by India Ratings and Research. These ratings imply that the organization does not default on both the principal and interest payments. Benefits of Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit

- Attractive interest rates - Grow your savings with interest rates as high as 9.10%*p.a. - Benefits for senior citizens and women - Senior citizens get 0.50%*p.a. special benefit and women get 0.10%*p.a. special benefit which adds up to 9.10%*p.a. interest rate on fixed deposit

- Flexible tenure - Flexible tenure options starting from 12 to 60 months - Flexible payout options - Flexible payout options to choose from: monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and at maturity

- Guaranteed returns - Get steady and assured returns irrespective of market fluctuations *(T&C Apply)

R. Thyagarajan founded Shriram Group in 1974 with the motive of making people financially empowered. Since its inception, the company has been a leading player in the Indian financial services sector. The core strength of the Group lies in its financial services in vehicle financing and chit business. Over the years, Shriram Group has evolved into a prominent financial services conglomerate. Shriram Finance Limited, (BSE: SHRIRAMFIN) (BSE: 511218), (NSE: SHRIRAMFIN) a 43-year-old company and part of the Shriram Group, is one of the largest NBFCs in India. The company is a leader in the organized financing of pre-owned trucks with a strategic presence in 5-10-year-old truck lending. The company has a Pan-India presence with a network of 2901 branches, and employs 57,382 employees. The company has built a strong customer base of around 6.7 million customers. The company has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned trucks and collection. It offers several products which include: Pre-owned CV financing, New CV financing, Two Wheeler Loans, Passenger Vehicle Loans, SME Financing, Personal Loan, Gold Loan and other loans like accidental repair loans, tyre loans and working capital finance, etc.

