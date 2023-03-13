Left Menu

No departures at Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg airports as security staff strike

Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg airports said no commercial flights would take off on Monday due to a strike by trade union Verdi over pay. "Due to the warning strike by employees at the aviation security controls, no commercial departures will take place at BER today, March 13. Bremen said were there would be no flights from its airport.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 12:51 IST
No departures at Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg airports as security staff strike

Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg airports said no commercial flights would take off on Monday due to a strike by trade union Verdi over pay. "Due to the warning strike by employees at the aviation security controls, no commercial departures will take place at BER today, March 13. Incoming flights may also be affected," Berlin airport said on its website.

Hamburg airport also said that arrivals could be delayed or cancelled. Bremen said were there would be no flights from its airport. Verdi has called for security staff to strike at Berlin airport due to disputes over pay for working nights, weekends and bank holidays that had been going on for years.

It is the latest in a series of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies, including France, Britain and Spain, as higher food and energy prices knock incomes and living standards after the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. (Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023