Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

An announcement is expected as early as Tuesday and the planes are expected to have list prices of nearly $37 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported the plan earlier.

Boeing declined to comment.

