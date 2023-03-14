Left Menu

Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 01:08 IST
Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

An announcement is expected as early as Tuesday and the planes are expected to have list prices of nearly $37 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported the plan earlier.

Boeing declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP
Blog

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023