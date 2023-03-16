China says UK banning TikTok a political decision, urges fair play

China said Britain's decision to ban TikTok on government phones was based on political considerations rather than facts, its embassy in London said on Thursday.

The move "interferes with the normal operations of relevant companies in the UK and will ultimately only harm the UK's own interests," the embassy said in a statement.

Britain said it would ban TikTok on government phones with immediate effect, citing security concerns.

