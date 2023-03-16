Left Menu

China says UK banning TikTok a political decision, urges fair play

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:16 IST
China says UK banning TikTok a political decision, urges fair play

China said Britain's decision to ban TikTok on government phones was based on political considerations rather than facts, its embassy in London said on Thursday.

The move "interferes with the normal operations of relevant companies in the UK and will ultimately only harm the UK's own interests," the embassy said in a statement.

Britain said it would ban TikTok on government phones with immediate effect, citing security concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

