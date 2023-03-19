Coach of EMU train derails at Howrah station

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 15:44 IST
Normal train services were partially affected at Howrah station for some time on Sunday owing to the derailment of a coach of an EMU local, a South Eastern Railway official said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

A coach of the 38908 Amta-Howrah EMU local got derailed at about 9.45 am while entering platform number 19 of Howrah station's new complex, he said.

An accident relief van was brought in immediately to re-rail the derailed coach and resume normal services, he said.

Owing to the accident at the Howrah yard, SER decided to short terminate three express trains - 18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Baghajatin Express, 12814 Tatanagar-Howrah Steel Express and 18004 Adra-Howrah Shiromoni Express at Santragachi station.

Apart from these, some local trains of SER also got delayed enroute, the official added.

