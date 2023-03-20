Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 14:59 IST
Truck falls off flyover in UP, three killed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed while two others injured when a truck fell off a flyover here early Monday, police said.

The truck was going towards Mainpuri when the driver lost control over the vehicle, SHO of Pilua Police Station Dinesh Kumar said.

The accident took place as the driver possibly dozed off at the wheel, he said.

While a 25-year-old died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries later. The injured persons have been referred to the Saifai Medical College in Etawah district.The deceased as well as the injured persons belong to Mainpuri district.

