Yemen conflict parties agree to free 887 detainees - UN, Red Cross

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:01 IST
GENEVA, March 20 (Reuters) -

The two sides in Yemen's conflict agreed to release 887 detainees after talks in Switzerland and to meet again in May for further talks, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed on Monday.

"This is a crucial step that will end the suffering of many separated families and help build confidence between the parties that we hope will lead to further release operations," said Daphnée Maret, ICRC Head of Delegation in Yemen.

