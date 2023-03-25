Left Menu

Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain

PTI | Fortworth | Updated: 25-03-2023 06:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 06:44 IST
Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain

American Airlines said Friday that it will suspend flights between Philadelphia and Madrid for a few weeks this spring because of delays in receiving new Boeing jets that have been plagued by production problems.

American said it will offer passengers on the route alternative travel arrangements in May and early June.

A spokeswoman for American said the airline still plans to offer "a robust international network this summer." American and other airlines have had deliveries of new Boeing 787 jets delayed much of the last two years while Boeing worked to satisfy the Federal Aviation Administration that it has fixed production problems on the two-aisle planes. The FAA approved resuming deliveries earlier this month. American is scheduled to receive three of the planes this year.

Boeing said it is working with customers, including American, on timing of deliveries and regrets the impact on airline operations. A spokeswoman said Boeing is focused on working with suppliers and stabilizing production.

American's decision was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

