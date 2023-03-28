France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests

Striking workers waving burning flares on Tuesday invaded and blocked train tracks serving one of Paris' main railway stations, joining a new day of nationwide protests against unpopular pension reforms.

Dozens of railway workers with flags and flares marched along tracks outside Gare de Lyon. Peaceful marches were also getting underway in other cities, in the latest day of nationwide marches and strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's push to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)