Left Menu

France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:16 IST
France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests
Representative image
  • Country:
  • France

Striking workers waving burning flares on Tuesday invaded and blocked train tracks serving one of Paris' main railway stations, joining a new day of nationwide protests against unpopular pension reforms.

Dozens of railway workers with flags and flares marched along tracks outside Gare de Lyon. Peaceful marches were also getting underway in other cities, in the latest day of nationwide marches and strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's push to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023