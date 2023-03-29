Left Menu

3 killed, 2 injured after tractor collides with auto-rickshaw in UP

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:57 IST
Three people were killed while two others seriously injured when a tractor collided with an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday night here, a senior police official said.

Revenue Inspector, Gyanpur Tehsil, Anil Kumar Tiwari (40) was among those injured in the incident, the official said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, ''Anuj Srivastava (42), Sunil Kumar Pandey (35), Murlidhar Duubey (55), Anil Kumar Tiwari (40) and Deepak Kumar (36) were coming to Gyanpur in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding tractor collided head on with it. ''All the injured passengers were taken to a hospital where Anuj, Sunil and Murlidhar succumbed to their injuries, while Anil and Deepak were seriously injured, and are undergoing treatment,'' the SP said.

After the accident, the tractor driver fled the spot, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

