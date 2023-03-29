Left Menu

Czech Republic interested in EU recovery loan, says prime minister

The loan can be increased to up to 11 billion euros, depending in final conditions set by the EU, Fiala said. The government will also review its national recovery plan, Fiala said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 21:15 IST
Czech Republic interested in EU recovery loan, says prime minister

The Czech government is interested in a loan from the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility to help the country's economy, which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday. The EU set up the Recovery and Resilience Facility of 724 billion euros ($784 billion) in 2021, split between grants and loans that it will jointly borrow and spend until 2026 to help economies rebound from the COVID-19 slump.

"We will confirm to the European Commission by the end of March our preliminary interest in a loan worth 2.9 billion euros at least," Fiala said after a regular government meeting. The loan can be increased to up to 11 billion euros, depending in final conditions set by the EU, Fiala said.

The government will also review its national recovery plan, Fiala said. ($1 = 0.9234 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023