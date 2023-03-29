Lok Sabha passes Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to amend the Competition Act of 2002. Deals with a transaction value of more than Rs 2,000 crore, according to the Bill, will require the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

"...if the value of any transaction in connection with acquisition of any control, shares, voting rights, etc., exceeds Rs 2,000 crore, it would require filing a notice of combination before the commission and to empower the Central Government to exempt certain transactions from the requirement to file combination notice under the Act," the amendment Bill read. It also proposed to reduce the timeline for the commission to pass an order on such transactions from 210 days to 150 days.

Also, it sought to broaden the scope of anti-competitive agreements. Reportedly, the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2022, during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, and subsequently it was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for examination. (ANI)

