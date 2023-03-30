Left Menu

Pakistan kicks off outsourcing operations, assets at three airports

Pakistan on Thursday kicked off outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports to be run through a public private partnership, a finance ministry statement said, a move to generate foreign exchange reserves for its ailing economy.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:16 IST
Pakistan kicks off outsourcing operations, assets at three airports

Pakistan on Thursday kicked off outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports to be run through a public private partnership, a finance ministry statement said, a move to generate foreign exchange reserves for its ailing economy. Islamabad has engaged the World Bank's International Finance Corporation as an advisor for the outsourcing process, the ministry said in the statement.

"The outsourcing of three airports has been initiated within the scope of public-private partnership .. to engage private investor/airport operator through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential," the ministry said. No details of the partnership, or any agreement have been made official.

Pakistan, however, has been in talks with Qatar to jointly run terminals at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports, officials say. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Doha late last year to garner Qatari investment in the country's energy and aviation sectors, which was followed by a pledge by the Qatar Investment Authority to invest $3 billion in Pakistan.

Islamabad has been negotiating the deal with Doha for several months as part of an effort to find foreign investment for the cash-strapped nation of 220 million people. Pakistan's aviation sector is struggling with the country's national flag carrier running accumulated losses of nearly 400 billion Pakistani rupees ($1.41 billion).

Pakistan is facing an acute balance of payment crisis with its central bank reserves dipping so low as to hardly cover four weeks of imports. Islamabad remains locked in so far unsuccessful talks with the IMF to secure critical funding.

($1 = 283.1000 Pakistani rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023