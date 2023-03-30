Delhi airport: 22 flights diverted due to bad weather
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:17 IST
As many as 22 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.
These flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Dehradun, an airport official said.
Thunderstorms with light rains lashed parts of the national capital.
The official said 11 flights were diverted to Lucknow, 8 to Jaipur and 1 each to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Dehradun.
