Delhi airport: 22 flights diverted due to bad weather

As many as 22 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

These flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Dehradun, an airport official said.

Thunderstorms with light rains lashed parts of the national capital.

The official said 11 flights were diverted to Lucknow, 8 to Jaipur and 1 each to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Dehradun.

