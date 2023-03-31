Left Menu

AfDB and Sao Tome and Principe sign $3.2M loan to upgrade National Switch payment system

The Board of Directors of the Bank approved the loan on 8th March with funds to be disbursed from the Nigerian Trust Fund.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:11 IST
AfDB and Sao Tome and Principe sign $3.2M loan to upgrade National Switch payment system
Commenting on the signing, Ginésio da Mata said: “This fund will facilitate the financial inclusion of the population and further digitalization of the financial services.’’ Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

The African Development Bank Group and the government of Sao Tome and Principe have signed a $3.2 million loan agreement to upgrade the country’s National Switch payment system that supports the clearing and settlement of country wide high-value and retail payments.

The upgrade will allow for automatic Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) modules and Automated Clearing House functionalities which strengthen the clearing and settlement of payments. Through RTGS, high-value transfers are settled in the Central Bank in real time, reducing liquidity and credit risks within the system. The upgrading will allow for the surge of digital payment, mobile money and other digital services.

The Board of Directors of the Bank approved the loan on 8th March with funds to be disbursed from the Nigerian Trust Fund. The Fund is one of the Bank Group’s arms which assists development efforts of the Bank's low-income regional member countries requiring concessional financing. This funding will supplement an African Development Fund grant of $2 million made in 2017, to support the country with state-of-the-art Automatic Transfer System (ATS+).  The African Development Fund is the Bank’s main concessional lending window.

The agreement was signed on 23rd March 2023 during a brief ceremony attended by Sao Tome and Principe Minister of Planning, Finance and Blue Economy, Ginésio da Mata, and Bank country manager for Angola and Sao Tome and Principe, Pietro Toigo.

Commenting on the signing, Ginésio da Mata said: “This fund will facilitate the financial inclusion of the population and further digitalization of the financial services.’’

Toigo said, ‘’We are delighted with the support of the Nigerian Government and the determination of Sao Tome and Principe to integrate its financial system in the continental and global economy.”

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023