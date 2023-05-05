Left Menu

Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on May 9

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:24 IST
Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on May 9

Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will receive the first Indian cargo ship at Myanmar's Sittwe Port on May 9.

Addressing a press conference in Assam's Dibrugarh, Sonowal said it will begin regular movement of cargo ships between the Kolkata Port and Sittwe Port, which will unlock tremendous economic potential for the entire Bay of Bengal peninsula.

The inaugural cargo ship, transporting 1,000 metric tonnes of cement in 20,000 bags, was flagged off from Kolkata on Thursday by Union MoS for Ports Shantanu Thakur.

The Sittwe Port in the Rakhine state of Myanmar has been built with grant assistance from India as part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP).

''We have been able to spearhead the speedy execution of the Sittwe port in Myanmar with an aim to boost the trade prospect of Northeast India in the coming years,'' Sonowal said.

Apart from India and Myanmar, this port will also unlock huge commercial potential for Bangladesh, Bhutan and even Nepal by acting as a bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia, he said.

Sittwe Port has been developed under a framework agreement between India and Myanmar for the construction and operation of a multimodal transit transport facility on the Kaladan river, connecting Sittwe Port with Mizoram.

The port connects to Paletwa in Myanmar through an inland waterway and from Paletwa to Zorinpui in Mizoram through road.

Once fully operationalised, KMTTP will provide alternate connectivity from the eastern coast of India to the northeastern states through the Sittwe Port, Sonowal said.

''It is a far more feasible route for trade and commerce, than the existing route via Siliguri to Kolkata as it will save time and money, and ensure efficiency,'' he added.

In addition to the reduction of traffic on the road, the use of marine transport will bring down the environmental cost of transportation with a drop in fossil fuel carbon emissions, Sonowal said.

Major cargo for export from Sittwe Port includes rice, timber, fish and seafood, petroleum products, garments and textiles, while the major cargo for import includes construction materials such as cement, steel and bricks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation
4
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023