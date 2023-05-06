Left Menu

11 tourists, driver injured in road accident in J-K's Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 12 people were injured after their vehicle overturned on the Khudwani bypass road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said. The passengers, all tourists, and the vehicle's driver have been admitted to a hospital and their condition has been stated to be stable, they said.

The officials said a case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

