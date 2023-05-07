Left Menu

Accused of stealing ticket money, woman bus conductor commits suicide in Silvassa

PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman conductor of the smart city bus service allegedly committed suicide after being accused of stealing ticket money in Silvassa town of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, police said on Sunday.

Saraswati Bhoya (23) hanged herself in her house in Baradpada village on Saturday afternoon, an official from Silvassa police station said.

The bus service staff struck work in protest over the incident on Sunday, inconveniencing citizens of the town.

The deceased woman's father Sonat Bhoya said his daughter's job was put on hold pending a probe after she was accused of theft.

''Saraswati had claimed that she was innocent and took me to meet the bus manager to profess her innocence. However, instead of listening to her grievance, the manager humiliated her. Upset about the turn of events, she went home and committed suicide,'' Bhoya alleged.

The police are investigating the matter, and the woman was an employee of a private agency contracted to run the Smart City Bus Service, said Charmie Parekh, CEO of Silvassa Smart City.

The real reason for the suicide will be known only after the police probe, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

