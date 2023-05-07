Left Menu

8 dead, 15 injured as truck hits pickup van in Moradabad

Eight people died and around 15 more were injured, he added.The injured were taken to the district hospital and five of them were referred to a private medical facility. There were 26 people in the vehicle, police said.The district administration is making arrangements to ensure proper treatment of the injured, officials said.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 18:22 IST
8 dead, 15 injured as truck hits pickup van in Moradabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people, including a child, died and more than a dozen were injured on Sunday when the pickup van they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck here, police said.

The accident took place near Khairkhata village on the Dalpatpur road under the Bhagatpur police station area, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said a group of people were headed for a marriage function in the pickup-van when a truck hit it. Eight people died and around 15 more were injured, he added.

The injured were taken to the district hospital and five of them were referred to a private medical facility. There were 26 people in the vehicle, police said.

The district administration is making arrangements to ensure proper treatment of the injured, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
2
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023