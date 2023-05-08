Lessors seek deregistration of 36 Go First planes

In less than week of cash-strapped Go First cancelling all its flights, lessors have sought deregistration of a total of 36 planes with requests coming for taking back 13 more aircraft on Monday.

With the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) yet to pronounce its verdict on Go First's petition seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, the airline on Monday requested the tribunal for an early decision saying lessors have started deregistering aircraft.

The tribunal agreed to look into Go First's request.

Lessors have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister another 13 aircraft of Go First, as per an update with the regulator on Monday.

Earlier, lessors applied for deregistration of Go First's 23 planes.

On May 2, also the day when the Wadia group-owned airline filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, its Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona told PTI that of the total 55 aircraft in its fleet, 28 planes were on ground due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues and remaining 27 were operational.

Go First has not been operating flights since May 3.

Earlier on Monday, the DGCA directed the airline to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders.

Besides, the regulator has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, according to a source.

The DGCA has asked the carrier to submit its reply within 15 days of the receipt of the show cause notice, and further, a decision on the continuation of its Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by it, the source added.

Earlier, the airline has suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and cancelled flights till May 12.

