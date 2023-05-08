Left Menu

Lessors seek deregistration of 36 Go First planes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:27 IST
Lessors seek deregistration of 36 Go First planes

In less than week of cash-strapped Go First cancelling all its flights, lessors have sought deregistration of a total of 36 planes with requests coming for taking back 13 more aircraft on Monday.

With the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) yet to pronounce its verdict on Go First's petition seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, the airline on Monday requested the tribunal for an early decision saying lessors have started deregistering aircraft.

The tribunal agreed to look into Go First's request.

Lessors have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister another 13 aircraft of Go First, as per an update with the regulator on Monday.

Earlier, lessors applied for deregistration of Go First's 23 planes.

On May 2, also the day when the Wadia group-owned airline filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, its Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona told PTI that of the total 55 aircraft in its fleet, 28 planes were on ground due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues and remaining 27 were operational.

Go First has not been operating flights since May 3.

Earlier on Monday, the DGCA directed the airline to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders.

Besides, the regulator has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, according to a source.

The DGCA has asked the carrier to submit its reply within 15 days of the receipt of the show cause notice, and further, a decision on the continuation of its Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by it, the source added.

Earlier, the airline has suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and cancelled flights till May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023