Italy 'strongly recommends' that its nationals leave Ukraine

The alert was issued in the wake of "ever heavier missile attacks on Kyiv and across all Ukrainian territory", the ministry said on its "Viaggiare sicuri" (Travelling safely) website. "All travel to Ukraine, in any capacity, is strongly discouraged," it said, urging anyone going for work to take "appropriate risk prevention and mitigation measures" and exercise "maximum caution".

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 00:01 IST
Rome's foreign ministry on Monday "strongly recommended" that any Italians still in Ukraine leave by any means. The alert was issued in the wake of "ever heavier missile attacks on Kyiv and across all Ukrainian territory", the ministry said on its "Viaggiare sicuri" (Travelling safely) website.

"All travel to Ukraine, in any capacity, is strongly discouraged," it said, urging anyone going for work to take "appropriate risk prevention and mitigation measures" and exercise "maximum caution". Russia launched its biggest swarm of drone attacks for months against Ukraine on Monday, and Kyiv says it will soon launch a counteroffensive to try to reclaim territory from Moscow's invasion forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

