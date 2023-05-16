Left Menu

Luminous Power Technologies hosts a mega meet with Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

The leading power and energy solutions provider and the Title Sponsor of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2023, Luminous Power Technologies, today hosted an exclusive "Meet and Greet" event with the players of Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-05-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 11:31 IST
Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Neelima Burra, Sr. VP & Chief Strategy Transformation Officer & Amit Shukla, Sr. VP-Energy Solutions of Luminous Power Technologies along with Rajasthan Royals players. Image Credit: ANI
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The leading power and energy solutions provider and the Title Sponsor of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2023, Luminous Power Technologies, today hosted an exclusive "Meet and Greet" event with the players of Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The event was attended by the leadership team of Luminous India Preeti Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Neelima Burra, Senior VP and Chief Strategy Transformation and Marketing Officer, Amit Shukla, Senior VP - Energy Solutions along with other senior officials from the company who were seen interacting with the leading players of Rajasthan Royals including Sanju Samson (Captain of Rajasthan Royals), Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Several channel partners and distributors were also invited at this exclusive "Meet & Greet" event. The players also presented their signed miniature bats to the Luminous India team.

Preeti Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Luminous Power Technologies said, "As the title sponsor, we are extremely delighted to see a highly committed and dynamic team like the Rajasthan Royals displaying the true spirit of sportsmanship, and its players are role models for the youth, inspiring them to lead fit and healthy lives. This partnership is very valuable to us as it has given us the perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. We look forward to seeing this association grow further and bring great value. We wish the team the best of luck and hope to witness some more high action matches this season." Neelima Burra, Senior VP and Chief Strategy Transformation and Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies said, "The Rajasthan Royal's team presence here has instilled the sporting spirit and boosted the morale of our teams and channel partners alike, making the event a big success. This association between a brand that aims to power happier homes through technological innovations and a cricket team whose mission is to 'transform society through cricket, and cricket through innovation', goes a long way in establishing a mutually beneficial partner ecosystem that can drive the ambitions of both the entities."

Having previously extended their support to the sport through in-stadium and linear TV partnerships, Luminous had announced its re-entry into the IPL space through its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals as their Title Sponsor in the current Series. Offering a promise of uninterrupted watching experience to the cricket enthusiasts and fans during this IPL season Luminous is also running #CricketMeinNoPowerCut campaign to illustrate the importance of power back-up with fast charging and heavy-duty inverters. Luminous Power Technologies is a powerful and trustworthy brand with a wide range of innovative products in the power backup and residential solar space that covers inverters Batteries & Solar solutions. Luminous has been in business for 35 years now. Recently CRISIL has upgraded its credit rating to AAA+. With 6 manufacturing units, more than 28 sales offices in India, and a presence in over 40 countries, our 6000 employees serve more than 60,000 channel partners and millions of customers. Our motto has always been Customer Delight through Innovation & Passion with a focus on Execution & teamwork.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

