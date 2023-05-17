Left Menu

A unique "Kala Teeka" that can protect babies from mosquito-borne diseases

Malaria and dengue are among the largest contributors of death of children under the age of 5 in India. The majority of these deaths are from tribal areas that are economically weaker sections of society. Their homes are often unprotected from mosquitoes, leaving children vulnerable to mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquito-repellant brand Maxx Flash has come out with an innovative way to reduce the number of life-threatening diseases in infants and children by protecting them from mosquitoes.

Updated: 17-05-2023 20:18 IST
A unique "Kala Teeka" that can protect babies from mosquito-borne diseases
Mosquito-repellent brand Maxx Flash's innovative Arogya Bindu gets mothers to apply skin-friendly mosquito-repelling formula on children. Image Credit: ANI
Malaria and dengue are among the largest contributors to death of children under the age of 5 in India. The majority of these deaths are from tribal areas that are economically weaker sections of society. Their homes are often unprotected from mosquitoes, leaving children vulnerable to mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquito-repellant brand Maxx Flash has come out with an innovative way to reduce the number of life-threatening diseases in infants and children by protecting them from mosquitoes. Maxx Flash has developed a 100% safe and effective mosquito-repelling formula that involves using the tradition of mothers applying a "Kala Teeka" or "Bindu" (kohl dot) to their newborns to protect them from mosquitoes.

"After creating the Killer Pack, we wanted to continue with our approach of innovating products and solutions. When the agency came to us with this idea, we knew it was a big problem that we definitely wanted to solve," said Amit Srivastava, Director, Maxx Flash. Arogya Bindu was launched in March with the objective of getting mothers to adopt the habit of using a mosquito-repellent to protect their babies without changing their traditions. It has since received an overwhelming response from mothers.

"The beauty of Arogya Bindu is its simplicity. Instead of reinventing the wheel, it leverages the deeply ingrained behaviour of mothers to protect young children from mosquitoes. It is a simple solution to a major problem and a continuation of our approach of innovating products and solutions." Mr Srivastav said further. In addition to its simplicity and effectiveness, Maxx Flash has ensured that Arogya Bindu remains affordable for all. The solution is easily accessible to mothers at a minimal cost of just Rs. 20, making mosquito protection a viable option for families across the socioeconomic spectrum.

