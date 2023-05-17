Left Menu

Rugby-Sri Lanka suspended as member of World Rugby

The World Rugby Council has suspended Sri Lanka from World Rugby membership with immediate effect, the governing body said on Wednesday. A resolution of the governance issues will enable Sri Lankan athletes and officials to participate in matches and tournaments in Asia, World Rugby said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:56 IST
Rugby-Sri Lanka suspended as member of World Rugby

The World Rugby Council has suspended Sri Lanka from World Rugby membership with immediate effect, the governing body said on Wednesday. The suspension comes in response to concerns about the governance of Sri Lanka Rugby and a breach of the World Rugby Bye-Laws relating to political interference, World Rugby said in a statement.

"The World Rugby Council and Asia Rugby agreed that the international federation and regional association would work together with all stakeholders to ensure the least possible disruption of rugby in Sri Lanka," the statement added. A resolution of the governance issues will enable Sri Lankan athletes and officials to participate in matches and tournaments in Asia, World Rugby said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023