Rugby-Sri Lanka suspended as member of World Rugby

The World Rugby Council has suspended Sri Lanka from World Rugby membership with immediate effect, the governing body said on Wednesday. The suspension comes in response to concerns about the governance of Sri Lanka Rugby and a breach of the World Rugby Bye-Laws relating to political interference, World Rugby said in a statement.

"The World Rugby Council and Asia Rugby agreed that the international federation and regional association would work together with all stakeholders to ensure the least possible disruption of rugby in Sri Lanka," the statement added. A resolution of the governance issues will enable Sri Lankan athletes and officials to participate in matches and tournaments in Asia, World Rugby said.

