Crimea official says railway traffic suspended after reported blast

Rail traffic has been suspended between Simferopol, the capital of the Crimean peninsula, and the city of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official in the area said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Baza Telegram channel, which has links to Russian security services, had reported an explosion on a railway line in the region, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

