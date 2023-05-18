Crimea official says railway traffic suspended after reported blast
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 11:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Rail traffic has been suspended between Simferopol, the capital of the Crimean peninsula, and the city of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official in the area said on Thursday.
Earlier, the Baza Telegram channel, which has links to Russian security services, had reported an explosion on a railway line in the region, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement