Woman, daughter killed as bus collides with boring machine in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and her teenage daughter travelling in a bus were killed and 12 others were injured when a boring machine attached to a tractor collided with the bus here, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred Wednesday evening near Alipur village in the Pahasu area here when the boring machine suddenly overturned, colliding with an Aligarh-bound private bus coming from behind, they added. Fourteen people injured in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital, where Najma (41) and her daughter Muskan (14) succumbed, the police said.

The rest of the patients are undergoing treatment, while the bodies of the mother-daughter have been sent for post mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

