Left Menu

China commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio at 1.62%

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:04 IST
China commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio at 1.62%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.62% at the end of the first quarter, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Friday, little changed from 1.63% at the end of 2022.

Outstanding bad loans amounted to 3.1 trillion yuan ($448.49 billion) by the end of the quarter, up by 134.1 billion yuan from the end of the previous quarter, the regulator said. ($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Also Read: Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues, ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas: Jaishankar on talks with Chinese counterpart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023