China commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio at 1.62%

Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.62% at the end of the first quarter, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Friday, little changed from 1.63% at the end of 2022.

Outstanding bad loans amounted to 3.1 trillion yuan ($448.49 billion) by the end of the quarter, up by 134.1 billion yuan from the end of the previous quarter, the regulator said. ($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

