Left Menu

Brazil's Senate head renews call for lower interest rates

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:29 IST
Brazil's Senate head renews call for lower interest rates

Brazil's Senate President said on Monday the country must find a way for interest rates to be gradually lowered, adding that the central bank must take both technical and political criteria into account when making rate decisions.

Rodrigo Pacheco said the benchmark rate standing at a six-year high of 13.75% has been hurting President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government and praised a new fiscal framework proposed by his administration.

"We have everything in place for interest rates to be lowered," Pacheco told a seminar hosted by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, adding it was not reasonable for the central bank to ask for more economic reforms to kick-off rate cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications sate...

 Global
2
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
3
Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

 Russian Federation
4
Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window opens

Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window o...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023